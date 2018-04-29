BREAKING NEWS

Aerobatic stunts awe spectators at central China air show

The world's top aerobatic pilots continued their dazzling stunt performance three days into the Zhengzhou Air Show in central China's Henan Province.

The Sunday show featured the ANBO trio from Lithuania and the Yakovlevs from Britian.

Dubbed as the "presidential team," the ANBO trio is led by Rolandas Paksas, president of Lithuania from 2003 to 2004, who is also former member of both Soviet and Lithuanian national aerobatic teams.

The team's three pilots flew astonishing high-speed passes at over 300 kilometers per hour, and made breathtaking crosses with only two meters between the planes.

