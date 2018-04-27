Bosnia has long been a byword for tolerance. It is often spoken of as being a mix of different cultures and religions. While many of its citizens yearn for a revival of the golden age of the Ottoman Empire.
Concerns grow over foreign influence in Bosnia
Bosnia wants to become a member of the European Union. But it's taking a long time. Meanwhile Turkey and Arab Gulf states are gaining economic and cultural ground.
In this edition Euronews' Sophie Claudet speaks to Esref Kenan Rasidagic, who teaches international relations at the University of Sarajevo.
She then talks to Lelja Ramic Mesihovic, director of the Bosnia and Herzegovinia Foreign Policy Initiative.
Euronews wanted to find out what effect, if any, the influence of the Arab states and Turkey were having on daily life in Bosnia and Herzegovinia.