BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Korea

"New history starts from now"

Now Reading:

"New history starts from now"

"New history starts from now"
Text size Aa Aa

Writing in the guest book of the Peace House where the talks took place, Kim wrote: "New history starts from now, at the historic starting point of an era of peace."

The North Korean leader was in a jokey mood as he exchanged pleasanteries before the serious talking began.

"With difficulty, we brought cold noodle from Pyongyang," he said. "We brought it from far… maybe I should not have said far away. I hope you enjoy the noodle that came a long way."

Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong was in close attendance. Moon meanwhile kept to a more formal tone.

"I hope we can have a conversation with big results in mind and reach an agreement," he said. "So we can give a big gift to our citizens and everyone around the world, who hope for peace ."