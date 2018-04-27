Writing in the guest book of the Peace House where the talks took place, Kim wrote: "New history starts from now, at the historic starting point of an era of peace."
"New history starts from now"
"New history starts from now"
The North Korean leader was in a jokey mood as he exchanged pleasanteries before the serious talking began.
"With difficulty, we brought cold noodle from Pyongyang," he said. "We brought it from far… maybe I should not have said far away. I hope you enjoy the noodle that came a long way."
Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong was in close attendance. Moon meanwhile kept to a more formal tone.
"I hope we can have a conversation with big results in mind and reach an agreement," he said. "So we can give a big gift to our citizens and everyone around the world, who hope for peace ."