North Korea will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site in the northern part of the country in a bid to pursue economic growth and peace on the Korean peninsula.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says his country will suspend nuclear and missile tests
The report came amid decreasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula ahead of a summit between the North and the South next week.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement his country no longer needs to conduct nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests because it has completed weaponizing nuclear arms, said the Korean Central News Agency.
U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed the news and said he looked forward to a summit with Kim:
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said it was not the time to ease pressure on North Korea.
Japan has advocated a policy of maximum pressure to get the reclusive state to abandon its weapons programme.