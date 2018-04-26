British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a key test on Thursday as MPs debate the decision to leave the European customs union.
Theresa May faces key test
May has ruled out joining a customs union, but is under increasing pressure to negotiate one in some form.
Pro-EU campaigners say leaving the single market will have major implications for trade and the economy........ and could even threaten the Northern Ireland peace process.
Thursday's motion calls on the government to reconsider its decision.
But Brexit minister David Davis is standing firm.
Thursday's debate comes as May was dealt a new defeat in the House of Lords on Wednesday over her Brexit plans....adding to pressure to make concessions.