BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Theresa May faces key test

Now Reading:

Theresa May faces key test

Theresa May in the House of Commons
Text size Aa Aa

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a key test on Thursday as MPs debate the decision to leave the European customs union.

May has ruled out joining a customs union, but is under increasing pressure to negotiate one in some form.

Pro-EU campaigners say leaving the single market will have major implications for trade and the economy........ and could even threaten the Northern Ireland peace process.

​Thursday's motion calls on the government to reconsider its decision.

​But Brexit minister David Davis is standing firm.

Thursday's debate comes as May was dealt a new defeat in the House of Lords on Wednesday over her Brexit plans....adding to pressure to make concessions.