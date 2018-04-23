Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan said in a statement on Monday he will resign from his post. His resignation comes after more than a week of heavy protests in the country, after Armenia’s parliament voted to allow Sargsyan, who has been president for the past decade, to become prime minister.
'I got it wrong': Armenia prime minister to resign
Sarksyan, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said: "[Opposition leader] Nikol Pashinayn was right. I got it wrong. In the current situation there are several solutions, but I won't choose any of them. It's not my style. I am quitting the country's leadership and the post of prime minister of Armenia."
"The struggle in the streets is against my tenure. I’m fulfilling your demand. I wish peace, harmony and reason to our country.”
The announcement followed news that Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has been freed by police, some 24 hours after his detention amid a tumultuous day of anti-government demonstrations.
The organiser of 10 days of recent protests was detained on Sunday along with two other opposition leaders and at least 200 demonstrators. Pashinyan was grabbed by security forces from a protest in Yerevan and his subsequent whereabouts were unknown.
Supporters have been celebrating his release in the streets, as anti-government protests continue.
Demonstrators are demanding that newly appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan quit.