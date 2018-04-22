Clashes after Armenia protest leader's talks with PM Sargsyan break down

The leader of successive protests in Armenia against the new prime minister Serzh Sargsyan has been "forcibly evacuated" from a new demonstration in Yerevan, according to police. It followed an unsuccessful meeting with the country’s premier.

The police denied an earlier claim by an opposition lawmaker that Nikol Pashinyan had been arrested.

There are also reports – by AFP and people on social media claiming to be witnesses – of new clashes on the streets of the Armenian capital between police and anti-government protesters.

"Despite repeated calls to stop the gatherings, Mr Pashinyan continued to lead a demonstration" in Yerevan, the police said in a statement. They said that the protest leader and two other opposition lawmakers had been "forcibly evacuated from the site" of the demonstration as it was broken up by riot police.

Earlier on Sunday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan walked out of a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, leader of a small opposition faction as well as the organiser of anti-government protests, only minutes after it began on Sunday.

Pashinyan has led nine consecutive days of protests in Yerevan calling for Sargsyan’s resignation in the former Soviet Republic. On Saturday protesters again marched through the capital, waving national flags and chanting: “Make a stand, say no to Serzh”.

The country’s new president, Armen Sarkissian – an ally but not a relative of Sargsyan – met with Pashinyan on Saturday and urged dialogue.

Last Tuesday, Armenia’s parliament voted to allow Sargsyan, who has been president for the past decade, to become prime minister. The premier now has the most power in the country while the presidential role is largely ceremonial, following a revised constitution approved by a referendum in 2015.

Critics say Sargsyan’s election is anti-democratic and have branded it a power grab.

The video above shows anti-Sargsyan demonstrators wrestling with police as they made arrests on Friday. © Copyright : Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful