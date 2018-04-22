A Belgian court is to hand down a verdict on the prime surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris attacks by so-called Islamic State militants.
Verdict expected in Abdeslam Brussels trial
Salah Abdeslam is also charged with attempted murder over a shootout days before his arrest in Brussels and suicide bombings in the Belgian capital in March 2016.
He faces up to 20 years in jail.
Abdeslam was taken under heavy security from France to Brussels to appear at the first session of his trial in February where he declined to testify.
He is awaiting a later trial in France over the November 2015 Paris attacks which killed 130 people.