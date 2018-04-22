Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 92nd birthday in style on Saturday with a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Queen Elizabeth celebrates 92nd birtday in style
The star-studded lineup of artists included Sting, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, and Craig David for an event dubbed the "Queen's Birthday Party".
Prince Harry, with fiancee Meghan Markle, led the tributes to his grandmother.
The celebrations were a break in tradition for the British monarch who usually spends her birthday privately.
The Queen's official birthday this year came at the end of a week in which the Commonwealth Heads of Government meet in England.