Queen pitches for Charles

The Queen has called for Prince Charles to be appointed as her successor as head of the Commonwealth.

Elizabeth expressed her wish at the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is taking place in London for the first time in 20 years.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations," she said. "And will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949."

Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a rotating presidency when the Queen, who is 91, steps down. A decision on the succession issue is expected over the next two days.

The 53 nation commonwealth alliance was born as a remnant of the British Empire. Some believe it will be of increased importance to the United Kingdom in the post Brexit era.