Chemical weapons inspectors en route for Douma: Russia

Chemical weapons inspectors have left for the site of the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Douma, the Russian Foreign ministry said Saturday.
The team of inspectors is from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Western states believe the Syrian government launched a chemical attack on Douma, a town on the outskirts of capital Damascus, on April 7, in which 40 people were killed.
The US, UK and France jointly bombed Syrian military sites last Saturday in retaliation for the alleged chemical attack, which the Syrian government and its allies, Russia and Iran, deny even took place.
Security concerns had so far kept the OPCW team away from the site — now under the control of regime forces.
A United Nations security team was shot at last Tuesday while on a reconnaissance visit to the area. An explosive was also detonated.