The UEFA Champions League trophy arrived in the Ukrainian capital ahead of the 2018 final on May 26.
Champions League trophy arrives in Kiev
Champions League trophy arrives in Kiev
The trophy was paraded through the streets of Kiev by a group of young Ukrainian football players, as part of the ceremony celebrating its arrival.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, was joined by former Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko at the ceremony to welcome the cup.
After the formalities fans were allowed to take selfies with the trophy,