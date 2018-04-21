BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Sport

Champions League trophy arrives in Kiev

Now Reading:

Champions League trophy arrives in Kiev

Champions League trophy arrives in Kiev
Text size Aa Aa

The UEFA Champions League trophy arrived in the Ukrainian capital ahead of the 2018 final on May 26.

The trophy was paraded through the streets of Kiev by a group of young Ukrainian football players, as part of the ceremony celebrating its arrival.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, was joined by former Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko at the ceremony to welcome the cup.

After the formalities fans were allowed to take selfies with the trophy,