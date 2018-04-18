Trapped farm animals die due to strong floods in Spain

Abandoned animals drowned after a nearby river burst its banks in Zaragoza, a province in the northeast of Spain.

Animal rights activists filmed pugs and cows trapped in their pens trying to escape the flooding.

Drowned cow Aitor Garmendia

In the video, pigs can be seen trying to desperately stay afloat any way they can.

According to the regional government, at least a thousand pigs were trapped “with water up to their necks,” Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

The government allegedly warned farmers about the floods and said: “it was up to the owners to evacuate the animals.”

The Animalist Party Against Mistreatment (PACMA) has filed complaints against two farm owners for “animal mistreatment.”

Along with the video, they shared various photos of trapped pigs trying to escape and a dead cow.

According to the group, more than 10,000 animals died drowned in the same farms back in 2015.

El Pais said that members from the Service of Nature Protection (SEPRONA) of the Civil Guard were unable to rescue the pigs because the water levels were too high.