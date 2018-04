Dinosaur fans get special treat Jurassic World exhibition in Paris

Dinosaur fans of all ages were sent back to the era of reptiles when they visited the "Jurassic World" exhibition in Paris that features real-life sized dinosaur displays.

Opened to the public on Saturday, the exhibition featured moving giant replicas of dinosaurs, including stegosaurus, triceratops and the ferocious T-Rex.

Attendees walked around a space transformed into a dimly lit jungle as monstrous roars echoed all around. They also experienced a fake laboratory where mock baby dinosaurs dozed in incubators.

Held at the La Cite du Cinema hall near Paris, the exhibition will last until September 2.