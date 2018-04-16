In Slovakia tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital Bratislava on Sunday calling for government reform and an end to corruption.
Thousands of Slovaks take to the streets protesting over corruption. There have been regular demonstrations since the murder of a journalist in February
The killing of Jan Kuciak, 27, and his fiancée at their home in February increased widespread anger about persistent corruption allegations, leading to the largest near-weekly protests since the end of communism in 1989. The murder also sparked a crisis in the government and brought down prime minister Robert Fico.
Since then protests have been almost weekly.
Sunday’s protest drew around 30,000 in the capital Bratislava, about half the size of the biggest protests last month. Demonstrators want the police chief Tibor Gašpar and the special prosecutor Dusan Kovacík out and a crackdown on corruption.