BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Slovakia

Anti-corruption protesters rally for a 'decent Slovakia'

Now Reading:

Anti-corruption protesters rally for a 'decent Slovakia'

A protest after the murder of reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, 16/03/18
© Copyright :
Demonstrators attend a protest rally in reaction to the murder of Slovak investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 16, 2018. (REUTERS/David W. Cerny)
Text size Aa Aa

Anti-government protests are due to take place across the whole of Slovakia. Protesters are demanding new elections, and an independent investigation into the death of a journalist.

There are concerns that the level of corruption in the country is worse than previously thought.

No-one has been charged with the murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, both 27, who were shot in the head at their home outside Bratislava in February.

Kuciak had been investigating the alleged misuse of European Union funds – which have boosted Slovakia’s economic development but also the amount of cash in circulation.