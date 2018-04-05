Anti-government protests are due to take place across the whole of Slovakia. Protesters are demanding new elections, and an independent investigation into the death of a journalist.
Anti-corruption protesters rally for a 'decent Slovakia'
There are concerns that the level of corruption in the country is worse than previously thought.
No-one has been charged with the murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, both 27, who were shot in the head at their home outside Bratislava in February.
Kuciak had been investigating the alleged misuse of European Union funds – which have boosted Slovakia’s economic development but also the amount of cash in circulation.