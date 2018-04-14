Thousands gathered outside the Opera House in central Budapest to protest against what the organisers of the event see as “an unfair election system that gave Prime Minister Vicktor Orban a landslide victory after a ‘hate campaign’ against immigrants.”
Anti-government protest in Hungary draws thousands
In a Facebook post, organisers invited people “who would like a free Hungary and who want hate-free politics” to attend, mainly drawing younger generations.
A subsequent post demanded a recount of the votes in last week’s election, independent public media, a new election law, and more co-operation between the opposition.
In their post, the rally’s organizers said: “Fidesz’s election system and the government’s hate campaign have pushed the majority into a one-third (parliamentary) minority.”
The protesters marched towards the Hungarian parliament chanting “we are the majority.”
In last Sunday’s elections, Orban won a third straight term, granting his Fidesz party two-thirds of seats in parliament.