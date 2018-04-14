BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Hungary

Anti-government protest in Hungary draws thousands

Now Reading:

Anti-government protest in Hungary draws thousands

Anti-government protest in Hungary draws thousands
© Copyright :
REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Text size Aa Aa

Thousands gathered outside the Opera House in central Budapest to protest against what the organisers of the event see as “an unfair election system that gave Prime Minister Vicktor Orban a landslide victory after a ‘hate campaign’ against immigrants.”

In a Facebook post, organisers invited people “who would like a free Hungary and who want hate-free politics” to attend, mainly drawing younger generations.

A subsequent post demanded a recount of the votes in last week’s election, independent public media, a new election law, and more co-operation between the opposition.

In their post, the rally’s organizers said: “Fidesz’s election system and the government’s hate campaign have pushed the majority into a one-third (parliamentary) minority.”

The protesters marched towards the Hungarian parliament chanting “we are the majority.”

In last Sunday’s elections, Orban won a third straight term, granting his Fidesz party two-thirds of seats in parliament.

Additional sources • Reuters