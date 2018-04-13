BREAKING NEWS

Watch live: Sergey Lavrov could speak on Syria at press conference

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is set to give a news conference in Moscow where he could address the situation in Syria.

You can watch the broadcast in the player, above, from 11am CET.

It comes as the US and other European allies are considering a military attack in Syria.

It's in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack by Syrian government forces.

Russia is Syria's most important military ally in the country's civil war.

