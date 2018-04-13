Palestinian medics say 30 people were shot and wounded by Israeli troops on Friday during a large protest on the border with Gaza near the frontier fence. The demonstrators hurled stones and burned flags and tyres, but the Israeli military claim some of the demonstrators threw firebombs and an explosive device.
30 Palestinians shot and wounded in latest clashes with Israeli troops
30 Palestinians shot and wounded in latest clashes with Israeli troops
The protests against the annexation of Palestinian ancestral homes by Israel are now in their third week and since they started 30 Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli army; hundreds of others have been wounded.
Israeli tactics have drawn international criticism but an Israeli military spokesman said troops were being confronted by rioters were responding in accordance with the rules of engagement.
The planned six-week protest has revived a longstanding demand for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to towns and villages from which their families fled, or were driven out when the state of Israel was created 70 years ago.
The protest began on March 30 and is expected to culminate on May 15.