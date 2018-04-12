MPs watch football as government grapples with vote of no confidence

This is the moment MPs in the FYR Macedonia were captured watching Champions League football in parliament.

It came during an extended session caused by an opposition party launching a vote of no confidence in the government.

Former minister Samka Ibraimoski and MPs from the Democratic Union for Integration were seen watching the Real Madrid vs Juventus match, according to reports by newspaper Sloboden Pecat.

Euronews has contacted Ibraimoski for comment.

Credit: Borche Popovski/Sloboden Pecat (Free Press)

The government survived the no confidence vote, brought by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party over its handling of relations with Greece and Bulgaria.

The vote was seen as a test for Prime Minister Zaev's reform agenda and policy of improving relations with the two neighbours as a step to joining the European Union and NATO.

Sixty-two deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted against the no-confidence motion, while 40 were in favour.

The main nationalist opposition party has said that a friendship agreement with Bulgaria ratified in January was harmful and accused the government of lacking strategy in its talks with Greece to resolve a dispute over the name FYO Macedonia that has lingered since 1991.