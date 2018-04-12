Red-carded Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon said he was proud of his team after they came so close to uspetting Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.
Buffon "pride" at going so close to Real Madrid upset
Juventus clawed back a defecit 3-0 after the first leg, only to lose to a last minute penalty from Christiano Ronaldo.
"I'm not sad at all," he said. "I feel great pride, great dignity and great happiness, for what we managed. I think only Juventus could do this with our 11 players and squad of 18 heroes and warriors wearing the Juve shirt".
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said he thought they deserved extra time and with two substitutions left to make had a good chance of qualifying.
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid manager said Juventus could have no complaints.
"If there's a penalty, there's penalty," said Zinedine Zidane, "There's nothing to talk about, we're through to the semi-finals and we're happy".