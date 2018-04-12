EU under pressure to act against Hungary

The pressure's piling on the EU to act against Hungary. The findings of a European Parliament inquiry have been published and are critical of country's rule of law and fundamental rights.

The Dutch MEP leading it thinks Article 7 should be triggered.

"There is a clear risk of serious breach of the values on which this European Union is founded," said Judith Sargentini.

Article 7 could ultimately strip Hungary of its voting rights. But the Parliament's divided over triggering the process, as is the European People's Party - of which Viktor Orban's Fidesz party is a member.

The EPP's leader Manfred Weber congratulated Orban on his election win.

For that, Weber got a tough response from a Swedish member of the grouping.

Gunnar Hokmar says in a letter he is surprised - claiming the election victory was won on a platform of anti-European and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

For one Hungarian MEP, also a member of the European People's Party, the critical report and the letter are based on misinformation.

"In the EPP we have an open talk; so all the members can bring their own concerns," Livia Jaroka told Euronews.

"And they brought them up to me. That's why I can tell you that I know that much of their information is misinformation."

Orban's been locked in running battles with the EU over migration and reforms which are said to undermine democracy - and weaken media independence. He's teamed up with Poland to stand up against Brussels policies.