The former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
Buffon signs with Paris Saint-Germain
It is a one-year deal with the French champions following rumours that he might have been offered an off-field job with his Italian team.
But the French team tweeted that he had been signed on Friday (July 6).
They later explained that the initial one-year deal may be extended for a further 12 months.
Buffon, who has been a Serie A winner nine times, ended a 17-year stretch at Juventus last season.
He is Italy’s most capped player and helped win the World Cup for the country in 2006.
But he never won the Champions League, most recently losing to Real Madrid in 2017.