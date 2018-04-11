Ryanair to reduce domestic Greek flights.

Ryanair has announced it will be reducing domestic greek flights. Nikolaos Lardis, the airlines marketing manager for the eastern Mediterranean said 'regrettably, current airport charges at the majority of greek airports encourage peak-only services in the summer on international routes.'

Ryanair announced it will be transferring planes from Athens and Chania to bases in Germany from the 1st of June where the airline is expanding its services

It blames Farport Greece for raising charges for the airline. Ryanair's chief commercial officer David O Brien said the company appealed to ministers to drop the charges.

'We are not a philanthropic organization. We wrote, as you know, to several ministers and we said look, drop the taxes in the winter, and we will try to deliver the traffic"

AS a result of the decision the airlines base in Chania will close. Ryanair will continue its Athens services to and from Santorini, Mykonos and Thessaloniki this summer.