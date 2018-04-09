With Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in France on the start of a European tour, protestors in Paris have been demonstrating for an end to Saudi Arabian air strikes in Yemen - where Riyadh is leading a military coalition against Iran backed Houthi rebels.
Saudi Prince faces Yemen protests
Emmanuel Macron will meet the Crown Prince on Tuesday. The French President is under growing domestic pressure over arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Ten human rights organisations also want him to insist the kingdom lift a blockade that's aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The United Nations says 10,000 people have died in the fighting in the Yemen conflict.