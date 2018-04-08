At least 70 people have died in a suspected gas attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta according to rescue services and medics. The reports cannot be independently verified and the Syrian government has denied the use of chemical weapons.
At least 70 dead after suspected gas attack in Syria
The U.S. State Department says reports of mass casualties from an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma were "horrifying" and would, if confirmed, "demand an immediate response by the international community".
Volunteer rescue force the White Helmets shared graphic videos on social media showing people washing themselves after the attack. It says the number dead is likely to rise.