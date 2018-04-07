Live updates: several killed, injured as vehicle crashes into crowd in Muenster, Germany

At least four people are dead and 30 injured as a vehicle, said to be a van, was driven into a crowd outside a popular restaurant in Muenster, western Germany.

The Interior Ministry said four people had died.

German news media cited police saying the suspect died by suicide at the scene. About 30 people have been injured, news reports say.

Reuters quotes German police as saying they are not looking for further suspects in the incident, saying they expect the danger is over.

It happened near the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town on Saturday afternoon. Police have asked residents to avoid the area so as not to impede emergency services.

Police say it is too early to determine the reason for the incident; the identity of the driver is not known.

What we know:

A vehicle has been driven into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster

German police said on Twitter that there were several deaths and people wounded

The Interior Ministry later said four people had died

The incident happened around the Kiepenkerl statue in Muenster’s old town

Reports cited police as saying around 30 people had been injured

German media quote police as saying the driver of the vehicle killed himself at the scene

Large parts of the city centre have been closed off

The motive remains unclear, police are investigating