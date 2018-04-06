After the celebrations, now Carles Puigdemont's lawyers are busy organising the handover of €75 000 in bail to German courts - money that should enable the former Catalan leader to walk free from jail later this morning.
Lawyers prepare Puigdemont bail
"Of course, we are very glad that Mister Puigdemont is free," said Puigdemont's lawyer Paul Bekaert. "And we have full confidence and trust in the German justice system."
The conditional freedom comes after the courts ruled that under German law Puigdemont could not be extradited on charges of rebellion - and that lesser charges of embezzlement do not merit imprisonment.