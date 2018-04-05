Norwegian Ecologists have recruited seals as a new ally for monitoring the effects of climate change.
Seals are new allies in climate change monitoring
The team on Bouvet Island in the antarctic have equipped 15 elephant seals and 20 fur seals with satellite transmitters to send back data.
"Well the tags that they wear for us will provide us with information on the salt content of the water column, how deep they dive," says Ecologist Andrew Lowther. "Aand the temperatures that they are experiencing as they are diving."
The seals dive to depths of two kilometres below sea level and swim under ice - providing the only affordable way of discovering previously unknown information on how climate change is affecting ocean currents.