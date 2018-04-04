Thousands of protesters have turned out on the streets of Brazil to call for Lula da Silva to be put behind bars. The demonstrations come as the country's Supreme Court is set to rule whether the former President must start serving a 12-year sentence on corruption charges pending his appeal.
Lula facing possible jail
"I'm angry with the situation," said this demonstrator. "I don't want the country to become Venezuela"
"The population wants justice," said another. "Brazilians are sick of violence, of impunity. We want to change this."
Rival demonstrations were also held in support of the leader known as "Lula" . He's ahead in opinion polls for October's presidential election but may be barred from running because of a bribery conviction.