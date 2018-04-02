Russia accuses UK, allies of "playing children's games" over ex-spy poisoning

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the United Kingdom and its allies of "playing children's games" in relation to the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in England last month.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia Skripal are believed to have been exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok in their home town of Salisbury.

Twenty-nine nations have expelled Russian diplomats in response to the attack, which they blame Russia for committing.

The Kremlin has responded with sanctions against Britain and has recalled several of its own ambassadors.

"Many speak of the situation being worse than it was in the classic Cold War because there were some rules, some proprieties were observed," the foreign minister said.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement, and has criticised the UK for failing to provide evidence proving its case.

"There are other explanations (for the Skripal poisoning apart from the Kremlin order). The experts are speaking about them," said Lavrov.

"They say it may well be beneficial for the British special services who are known for their ability to act with a license to kill. This may also be beneficial for the British government which obviously found itself in an uneasy situation when they did not fulfill their promises to their electorate on the conditions of Brexit."

His comments came as the Russian Embassy in London issued a series of 14 "questions without answers" about Skripal on Twitter, including whether the UK had ever produced the Novichok nerve agent, and on what grounds France was involved in the investigation.

Sergei Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

British authorities say his daughter is conscious and talking.