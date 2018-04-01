Their countries may be divided by a militarised border but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to share the South Korean culture minister's love of K-Pop, one of his countries' most popular art forms, as Do Jong-Hwan responded to the North's charm offensive during the Winter Olympics to deploy some charm of his own.
South Korea sends cultural exports north to charm kim Jong Un
South Korea sends cultural exports north to charm kim Jong Un
It was the first concert by K-Pop bands in Pyongyang in more than a decade, and the first South Korean performance of any kind in front of a North Korean leader. The concert was billed as "Sping is coming".
More than 11 acts are in Pyongyang for two shows, the second will involve joint performances with North Korean stars.
Earlier in the day a taekwondo demonstration showed that the remarkable thawing of relations between the two nations still technically at war intends to seek as many common points as possible, even if reunification and a united Team Korea still appears a distant dream.