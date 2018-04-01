A light aircraft has crashed on the motorway between St. Etienne and Lyon in France, killing the pilot and passenger.
Plane crashes on motorway near Lyon killing two
Plane crashes on motorway near Lyon killing two
Eyewitnesses say the pilot appeared to lose control at low altitude and hit a signaling gantry spanning the motorway's four lanes near St. Chamond.
Only one lane of the motorway is currently open in the direction St. Etienne-Lyon, as the plane came to rest near the inside lane, but scattered debris on the road. No cars were involved in the accident. Local authorities have opened an inquiry.