Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law has been detained in Paris on accusations he raped a child.
Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law charged with rape of minor
Multi-millionaire David Matthews, 74, allegedly attacked a teenage girl between 1998 and 1999, according to AFP. One incident reportedly occured in Paris and the other in St Barths.
He was taken into custody for questioning on Tuesday, a legal source told the French news agency, after a complaint was filed by a witness in 2017.
He has since been released on bail and denies wrongdoing.
The charge of ‘raping of a minor by a person with authority over his victim’ is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in France.
Matthews, from Rotherham, England, lives permanently on the Caribbean island of St Barths with his 70-year-old wife Jane. The couple owns a 10,000-acre hunting lodge in the Scottish Highlands and a luxury resort on the island. The hotel, Eden Rock, which was popular with celebrities including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lopez, was devastated by hurricane Irma in September and left in ruins.
Matthews is father to 42-year-old financier James Matthews, who married Pippa, 34, in May.
Pippa is the sister of Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is married to Prince William ─ the second in line to the British throne.