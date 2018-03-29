Why Mary Poppins is banned in Germany on Good Friday

Good Friday is considered a stille Tage or "quiet holiday" in Germany. That is, according to constitutional law on the Protection of Sundays and Public Holidays. It also means that activities which “contradict the character” of the day are prohibited, although they vary from state to state in the country.

In Berlin, holiday laws are handled very loosely, which makes the capital an ideal destination for clubgoers – in many states, dancing is not allowed throughout the day.