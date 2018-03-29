One month has passed since the United Nations agreed a cease-fire in Syria - and at least 871 civilians, including 179 children, have been killed in the region of Eastern Ghouta alone.
One month and 871 deaths ago the UN declared a ceasefire in Syria
The death toll has been calculated by NGO the Syrian Network for Human Rights, which adds that tens of thousands of people have been displaced since the UN adopted resolution 2401 at the end of February.
Incendiary attacks, cluster bombs, barrel bombs and even chemical weapons were used in the area by forces allied to President Bashar al-Assad, according to the report, which the authors say was compiled using witness testimony and photos and videos sent from the ground as well as media reports.
The UN resolution was supposed to halt all military action excepting that against internationally recognised terrorist groups for 30 days.
Assessing casualties in Syria is difficult and inaccurate due to the ongoing conflict and lack of access to international organisations.