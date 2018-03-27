Widespread support for UK as around 100 Russian diplomats are expelled

Over twenty countries have expelled a total of around a hundred Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack in Britain blamed on Moscow. It's believed to be the largest number of expulsions of its kind in history.

The largest number of expulsions came from U.S. President Donald Trump who on Monday who ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, including 12 from the UN mission in the New York, as well as the closure of the Russian Consulate-General in Seattle.