BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Share your views on Euronews. Take this survey.

Participate

world news

European Leadership Awards: who will get your vote?

Now Reading:

European Leadership Awards: who will get your vote?

European Leadership Awards: who will get your vote?
© Copyright :
Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash
Text size Aa Aa

Euronews has teamed up with European Business Summit and Qualifio to create the European Leadership Awards to honour outstanding achievers in business, politics and innovation.

How are the European Leadership Awards decided?

The initial nominees were put forward by Euronews' editorial teams and the European Business Summit. During a two week online vote, beginning March 15, the public will choose a shortlist of three candidates per category. These will then be presented to a distinguished jury of experts (names to be revealed shortly).

The ceremony

On May 22 the winners will be awarded at a ceremony in Brussels broadcast live on Euronews and euronews.com.

Now, have your vote!