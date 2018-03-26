European Leadership Awards: who will get your vote?

Euronews has teamed up with European Business Summit and Qualifio to create the European Leadership Awards to honour outstanding achievers in business, politics and innovation.
How are the European Leadership Awards decided?
The initial nominees were put forward by Euronews' editorial teams and the European Business Summit. During a two week online vote, beginning March 15, the public will choose a shortlist of three candidates per category. These will then be presented to a distinguished jury of experts (names to be revealed shortly).