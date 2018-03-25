Five Star and the League to talk coalition but the numbers in Italy don't add up

Following the election of the new Italian parliament's speakers, the resignation of former prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, and the Five Star populists and right-wing League's coalition talks, Euronews spoke to Alessandro De Angelis, a journalist and political analyst for the Huffington Post, about what comes next.

The player played

"Di Maio and Salvini were the two key players behind the election of the Parliament's speakers. Berlusconi has had to go with Salvini's initiative. Salvini's design is to present himself as the leader of the entire centre-right coalition, and he has substantially launched a takeover bid on Forza Italia and Berlusconi, who is now obliged to follow him."

The last Italian election, while it destroyed established parties, did not erect anything viable in their place says De Angelis. Five Star and the League will only be able to unite on a limited range of issues.

"There is no doubt that the Head of State will give the task of forming the government to the centre-right coalition. Salvini, however, will not be able to get the majority to form it. Then Mattarella will give the task to the Five Star Movement ─ the single party with the most votes."

Stalemate ahead

"But Di Maio does not have the votes to form the government either. Then the real game will start: Di Maio is no longer talking about citizenship income and Salvini is no longer talking about flat tax ─ two of the main points of their electoral programs. Why? Because their political project is to form a government together. Probably a short-lived government, based on a few key points. Then we will vote again in a year's time," says De Angelis.