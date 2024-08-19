EventsEventsPodcasts
CCTV footage of kitchen in an apartment shaking during earthquake
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Russia's far east shaken by 7.0-magnitude quake

CCTV and social media footage reveal flats shaken and objects scattered by a powerful earthquake that struck 29 kilometres below the surface, 102 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The 7.0-magnitude quake initially triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted. While no immediate damage or injuries have been reported, the tremor caused minor sea-level fluctuations.

The 7.0-magnitude quake initially triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted. While no immediate damage or injuries have been reported, the tremor caused minor sea-level fluctuations.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 181,000 residents near a significant Russian submarine base, lies in an area surrounded by volcanoes. In the aftermath, the Shiveluch volcano, located 450 kilometres away, erupted, sending ash into the sky.

Another volcano on Paramushir Island in the Kurils has also become active.

