Cosplayer Evgenia Alexandrova as 'Miss Fortune' from League of Legends
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Thousands celebrate fantasy at Sofia's cosplay extravaganza

The two-day event featured contests, movie premieres, and fan events. Cosplayers competed in categories like Best Costume and Best Stage Performance, judged by an international jury.

The two-day event featured contests, movie premieres, and fan events. Cosplayers competed in categories like Best Costume and Best Stage Performance, judged by an international jury.

Attendees showcased creativity and dedication, with winners like amateur cosplayer Silvia Aleksandrova, who performed as 'Sylvanas Windrunner' from World of Warcraft, and art student Nicole Machorska, who cosplayed 'Kayle' from League of Legends.

The convention attracted a record 25,000 visitors.

Known as "cosplay" - a blend of "costume" and "play" - this performative art form involves dressing up as characters or concepts from works of fiction. A cosplay event features amateur participants competing in costumes they have made themselves.

