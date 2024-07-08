A health ministry committee proposed relisting cannabis as a narcotic for medical and research purposes, effective January 1 if approved. Cannabis activists and entrepreneurs gathered in Bangkok to oppose the move. Prasitchai Nunuan and Chokwan Chopaka argued for separate regulation by the health ministry and accused the government of favoring certain interest groups.
Video. Bangkok's green march, protesting the potential cannabis ban
