EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Police stand guard as cannabis activists and entrepreneurs, holding cannabis plant gather in front of Government House in Bangkok
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Bangkok's green march, protesting the potential cannabis ban

A health ministry committee proposed relisting cannabis as a narcotic for medical and research purposes, effective January 1 if approved. Cannabis activists and entrepreneurs gathered in Bangkok to oppose the move. Prasitchai Nunuan and Chokwan Chopaka argued for separate regulation by the health ministry and accused the government of favoring certain interest groups.

A health ministry committee proposed relisting cannabis as a narcotic for medical and research purposes, effective January 1 if approved. Cannabis activists and entrepreneurs gathered in Bangkok to oppose the move. Prasitchai Nunuan and Chokwan Chopaka argued for separate regulation by the health ministry and accused the government of favoring certain interest groups.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT