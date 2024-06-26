EventsEventsPodcasts
Rome municipality workers clean the Spanish Steps after activists dumped red paint over them protesting against violence on women
Updated:

Video. Spanish Steps painted red in protest against femicides

The protesters, members of the "Bruciamo Tutto" group, spilled paint down the 135-step monument and left handprints, symbolizing blood, as tourists watched. This act followed the murder of 23-year-old student Giulia Cecchetin. In 2023, 109 women were murdered in Italy, with 58 killed by a partner or ex-partner, according to local media reports.

