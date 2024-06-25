EventsEventsPodcasts
Protesters running through tear gas in streets of Nairobi
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Nationwide protests in Kenya over controversial tax proposals

The protests halted Nairobi's central business district as riot police used tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators near parliament. Protesters are urging lawmakers to reject the legislation, which includes a 2.75% income levy for national medical insurance and increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.

The protests halted Nairobi's central business district as riot police used tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators near parliament. Protesters are urging lawmakers to reject the legislation, which includes a 2.75% income levy for national medical insurance and increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.

