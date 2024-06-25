The protests halted Nairobi's central business district as riot police used tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators near parliament. Protesters are urging lawmakers to reject the legislation, which includes a 2.75% income levy for national medical insurance and increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.
Video. WATCH: Nationwide protests in Kenya over controversial tax proposals
The protests halted Nairobi's central business district as riot police used tear gas and water cannons on demonstrators near parliament. Protesters are urging lawmakers to reject the legislation, which includes a 2.75% income levy for national medical insurance and increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.