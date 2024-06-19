EventsEventsPodcasts
Plaza de la Villa, Madrid
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Spain marks 10th anniversary of King Felipe's coronation

The Spanish royal family on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of King Felipe VI's proclamation, marking the 56th anniversary of his father's abdication.

Felipe, 56, took the throne on 19 June 2014, following his father King Juan Carlos' 39-year reign. Felipe married Queen Letizia in 2004.

At the ceremony in Madrid inside the Palacio de Oriente, also known as the Royal Palace, their two daughters dedicated an unexpected toast to their parents. 

"Mum, Dad, Your Majesties, sorry to interrupt, but we also have something to say today," Princess Sofia said before her older sister, the Crown Princess continued.

"Now I would like you to join us in a toast to our father and mother, to our kings, because since we were born they have taught us the value of this institution, of the Crown, its usefulness to our society, and its purpose to serve everyone," said Princess Leonor.

The princesses' last-minute surprise thank-you remarks to their parents were not part of the official schedule.

