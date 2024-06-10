Orchestra performing Bella Ciao with protestors from Avaaz.org
no comment

Video. Protests in Paris and Brussels against far right gains in EU elections

Hundreds of people gathered in Paris and across Europe on Sunday night to protest the European Union's parliamentary election results, which saw significant gains for far-right parties.

Hundreds of people gathered in Paris and across Europe on Sunday night to protest the European Union's parliamentary election results, which saw significant gains for far-right parties.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from no comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT