Ace-Liam is taking the art world by storm with his brightly coloured paintings
Video. Ghanaian toddler becomes world's youngest male artist

Ace-Liam Ankrah, a toddler from Ghana who turns 2 in July, has become the world’s youngest male artist, as confirmed by Guinness World Records.

