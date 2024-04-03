Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and infrastructure, while causing the deaths of at least nine people. More than 900 people were also injured.
Video. Buildings crumple as Taiwan rocked by strongest earthquake in 25 years
