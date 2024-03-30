Faithful take part in a Way of the Cross reenactment as part of Holy Week celebrations, in Colina, Chile, Friday, March 29, 2024
no comment

Video. WATCH: Ecuador, Venezuela and Chile celebrate Good Friday

In Colina in Chile and the Petare settlement in Venezuela, Catholics re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The Way of the Cross reenactment has become a tradition in the Venezuelan neighbourhood.

In Colina in Chile and the Petare settlement in Venezuela, Catholics re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The Way of the Cross reenactment has become a tradition in the Venezuelan neighbourhood.

More from no comment

Latest video