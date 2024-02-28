Video. WATCH: Families of hostages held in Gaza launch 4-day march

Families of hostages held in Gaza and their supporters launched a four-day march on Wednesday, setting out from southern Israel to Jerusalem to demand their loved ones be set free.

The march comes as negotiations are underway in Qatar to strike a deal between Hamas and Israel.

Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar are working on a framework deal under which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and a six-week halt in fighting.

During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages.

The march will end later this week near the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.